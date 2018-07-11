Return of Chamber fireworks show is a well attended success

by Brooke Wright

NEWS Intern

On Wednesday night July 4, the sky illuminated with pops of color and excitement as people across America celebrated the adoption of the Declaration of Independence (or our independence).

The people of Clinton County were treated this year with the return of the annual fireworks show, which was deemed a success by Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Beard.

The show started about 9 p.m. at Mountain View Park and lasted around 30 minutes. The citizens of Clinton County viewed the spectacle at the park, parked on the bypass or in various places around town. There were a variety of different types of fireworks that livened up the night and did not disappoint.

Julia Brown, a regular viewer of the show in the past, said she was glad the fireworks show returned this year.

“I thought they were really good,” she said. “There were hardly any pauses, and the fireworks were beautiful, but what I love most about it is that we can celebrate America everyday, not just on the Fourth.”

Beard said she was happy about the positive feedback the Chamber of Commerce received from the community.

“I heard everyone loved it,” Beard said. “There was a good response from the community as well as on social media.”

Beard said the weather was perfect for the show and she enjoyed watching it herself from the bypass where several other people parked to watch the fireworks. She said they are looking forward to doing the show again next year since they received such positive feedback from the community.

“Right now we’re looking for suggestions to make the show better for next year,” she said. “If anyone has any suggestions, please contact the Chamber of Commerce.”

One of several burst of fireworks seen Wednesday night during the return of the Albany- Clinton County Chamber of Commerce fireworks show.