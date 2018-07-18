Eva L. Williams, 80, Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, July 13 in Cookeville. She was a member of Albany First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Williams, Cookeville, Tennessee; three daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Leon Denny, Albany; Cheryl Leary, Cookeville, Tennessee; Sandy (Roger) Dicken, Monticello, Kentucky; a sister, Carolyn Humphrey, Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Adam Denny, Mindy Watson, Jamie Lee Brown and Nikki and Kristopher McIlvain; also seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.