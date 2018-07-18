Ray Cash, 74, Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Cash; two sons, Richard and Nicholas Cash, both of Albany; six sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita and Granville Melton; Lyla Conner and Loretta and Danny Cravens, all of Albany; Linda and Alton Roberts, Louisville, Kentucky; Norma Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky; Jancie and Bill Stearns, Columbia, Kentucky; a brother, Edward Cash, Albany; also seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Dewey Aaron officiating. Final resting place in Cave Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.