Jerry Speck, 71, of Winchester, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Richmond, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Keith and Melba Speck, retired from the Kentucky State Police, and a Vietnam veteran. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rita Johnson, and a brother, Johnny Keith Speck.

He is survived by four sons, Jared Speck, Richmond, Kentucky; Jason L. and Shane Speck, both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Matthew Kyle Speck of Richmond, Kentucky; two brothers, Dale (Linda) Speck, Albany; Greg (Dana) Speck, Somerset, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Landen and Caroline Speck, Kaitlyn and Shaylee Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Jerry Huffman officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475.

Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.