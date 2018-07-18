Sydne Denney and Terry Evans, Jr.

Denney, Evans to wed

Travis and Juli Denney are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Sydne Denney, to Terry Evans, Jr.

Terry is the son of Terry and Missy McNally Evans Sr., from South Charleston, Ohio. Sydne is the granddaughter of Randall and Letha Amonett and Tom and Dorothy Tolbert. Terry is the grandson of Barb McNally and the late Larry McNally and Jerry Evans and the late Penny Evans.

The ceremony will take place at Dale Hollow State Park on July 21, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.