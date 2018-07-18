School board meets

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular business meeting Monday evening at the Central Offices with all members present. The meeting followed a lengthy work session that had been held the previous Thursday afternoon which covered various topics.

The board first heard a presentation from administration and staff from Campbellsville University. (A separate article on that presentation and information on Campbellsville can be found in a separate article this week.)

Following the Campbellsville presentation, the board voted unanimously, on a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, to enter into a contract with Campbellsville University for the 2018-19 school year.

The board then approved various consent items, including previous meeting minutes, subsequent disbursements, claims and bills, school related trips and various upcoming season sports schedules.

Following the monthly finance report by Finance Director Mike Reeves, board chairperson Paula Key read a lengthy monthly personnel report, as follows:

* Certified hired: Colby Hayes, teacher and boys’ golf coach at CCHS and golf coach at the middle school; Danielle Hicks, Migrant summer school teacher; Renee Gray, cheer Coach at CCMS.

* Certified transfer: Michael Whittenburg from CCHS teacher to teacher at Foothills Academy.

* Classified resignations: Anthony Flowers, assistant softball coach at CCMS; Carol Buster, Clerical Assistant/Paraprofessional II at CCMS.

* Classified hired: Carol Buster, Secretary II at CCMS; Lucas Abner, girls’ golf coach at CCMS; Mitch Latham, head football coach at CCMS; Josh Reneau, Cross Country coach at CCMS; Matthew Smith, boys’ soccer coach at CCHS; Amanda Conyers Reneau, Paraprofessional I, district-wide; Marissa Irwin, Clerical Assistant/Paraprofessional II at CCMS; April Speck, Healthy Hometown Coordinator, district-wide; Anita Brown, full time substitute bus driver.

Classified retired: Clyde Stearns, bus driver, district-wide, effective August 1.

* Certified continuing contracts: Paulette Brinley, Food Service Director; Scott Gregory and Chasity Starns, teachers at Albany Elementary; Jordan Fillingham, Ashley Hardin and Brandon Pharis, teachers at the middle school; Amber Poore, teacher at CCHS.

* Classified continuing contract: David Garner, bus driver.

Classified transfers: Barbara Polston from AES aide for special needs students to CCMS aide for special needs students; Sandy Smith, full-time substitute bus driver to regular bus driver.

* Substitute teachers: Travis Brummett and Zachary McFall, both district-wide.

On a motion by board member Jeff Sams, the board voted to amend the classified pay scale to include the Speech/Language Pathologist to certified pay scale.

Three student service contracts were then approved on separate motions, including:

* a contract with Hands on Therapy for the purpose of providing occupational therapy services to students at a cost of $60 per student and $50 per hour for travel to Clinton County;

* a contract with Morgan Cimala, Physical Therapist for the purpose of providing therapy services to students at a cost of $65 per hour and $25 for travel expenses;

* a contract with Jacinda Gossage for the purpose of providing therapy services to students at a cost of $45 per hour and $20 per hour travel expense to Clinton County from Wayne County, all for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York also reviewed the district’s Code of Pupil Conduct and the 2018-19 Instructional Day Schedule for each school, both of which were approved by the board. (A separate article on the instructional day schedule, etc. will be published in a later issue of the Clinton County News, prior to the start of the next school year.)

On a split vote of 4-1, the board voted, on a motion by board member Gary Norris, to establish a district-wide 186 day certified Mental Health Liaison position, with board members Sams, Key and Goldie Stonecipher also voting yes and Marcum voting no.

After voting to declare approximately 150 outdated telephones as surplus property and hearing the monthly report from Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, the floor was opened for public comment.

Walton “Chip” Haddix, a long-time push for a nickel tax and funds to construct a new high school, again discussed the issue briefly with the board, noting he thought that after discussion from the recent work session the nickel tax issue would be on the agenda.

Haddix also said he felt if the issue was voted on now, it could not be put on this year’s election ballot and feared next year, matching funds under the state’s nickel tax would not be available.

Superintendent Nasief, however, said the issue with officials, including architects, was still being discussed but currently “there was not enough support” for the nickel tax, for the issue to be brought forth for an actual vote.

With no other items on the agenda or public comments made, the board agenda was approved and the meeting was adjourned.