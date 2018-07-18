Partnership between Clinton schools, Campbellsville

University, will benefit all

With the new Clinton County College and Career Center now in full gear, the Clinton County School District will be partnering with Campbellsville University to establish an outreach center locally to provide prospective students with the opportunity to obtain dual college credits and/or career training for those students who opt not to take actual college paths.

Campbellsville is a Christian-based university with outreach centers in different areas of the state and will begin offering its partnership services to Clinton County High School and Area Tech students during the upcoming 2018-19 school term.

During Monday night’s Clinton County Board of Education meeting, various administrators and staff from Campbellsville University made an approximate 40-minute presentation to the board and other spectators about what the university will have to offer in the way of providing students with college courses or career training that will hopefully fit into the needs of the local community.

Local physician, Dr. Carol Peddicord, a member of the Campbellsville University Board of Directors, also made comments to the board about Campbellsville’s outreach program.

More information on services provided in the partnership with the local school district will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead. Following is some information about outreach center goals, as presented and discussed on Monday.

University Outreach Center Goals:

1. Beginning with Harrodsburg 2015, Somerset 2016, and Casey County 2017, enrollment goals this fall are 50 (Casey), 150 (Somerset), and 250 (Harrodsburg).

2. Model for each center is “ERF”–Enrollment, Retention, Fundraising.

3. Leadership on the site must possess passion to the community involved and willing to hunt for students.

4. Diversity of offering–Degree seeking, work ready, certificate.

5. With an entrepreneurship spirit, chances are taken to grow and give second chances to students.

6. Intentional church outreach in each center location with Kingdom Advance Days.

7. Athletics at Harrodsburg and Somerset.

8. Residential housing at Harrodsburg.

9. Reduced tuition ($10,000 per year).

10. Intentional in raising GAP scholarship money at each center location.

11. Create a culture that is Christ-centered, church connected and change lives.

12. Grow into having enrollment and financial aid support on site.

13. Campus ministry is a priority.

14. Priority given to face-to-face offerings.

15. Engage with dual credit in area high schools in each center location.

According to comments made at the presentation, Campbellsville will make it as easy, financially, as possible for parents and students to afford and will offer a wide range of courses in various areas from welding to nursing programs.

Superintendent Nasief also noted that for many students that may not be able to afford to leave home to go to an out-of-town/state college, or those who choose to stay at home, a way to gain an education and/or career training to help them find employment.