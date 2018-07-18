Fall election will see few county matchups, filing for other races is still slow

The fall season will be upon soon and with it will come the second of two 2018 elections in Albany and Clinton County, the State of Kentucky and most of the United States.

County Clerk Sheila Booher’s office would like to remind citizens, registered voters and potential candidates, primarily in non-partisan races, of some upcoming fall election deadlines and other information.

The November general election will be held on Tuesday, November 6 and once again several local, state and federal races will appear on the final ballot.

However, several offices that were up for grabs will have only one candidate who will not face opposition due to them being unopposed in the past May primary.

Several county-wide seats, barring write-in opposition, will see only the one candidate’s name on the ballot this fall.

In fact, only a couple of county-wide seats will have two candidates listed in the Republican and Democrat parties, those being the races of Clinton County Judge/Executive and Clinton County Clerk.

No Democrats sought the offices of sheriff, county attorney, PVA, coroner, jailer or any of the six magisterial districts that make up the Clinton County Fiscal Court .

Filing, although slow to this point, is underway for all city seats including mayor and six seats that make up the city council, and two Clinton County Board of Education seats, all which run on a non-political party basis.

At last report, only seven total non-partisan candidates had filed with three each for mayor and city council and one for school board.

The county clerk’s office reminds candidates wishing to file for local office that they have through the close of day Tuesday, August 14 to file their papers with her office.

If you are not a registered voter, the final day to register in order to cast a ballot in this fall’s general election is the close of day on Tuesday, October 9.

The two school board seats up for re-election in this staggered year’s race is District One, made up of the Nora, Snow and Piney Woods precincts, a seat now held by Kevin Marcum, and District Five, held currently by Goldie Stonecipher and is made up of the Hayes-Maupin and South Albany precincts.

The county clerk also reminds individuals that the final day to file declaration papers as a write-in candidate and be eligible to receive votes is October 26. However, write-in candidates will not appear on the actual machine ballots, but must be hand written in by any voter wishing to cast a ballot for a particular write-in candidate in any race.

An updated list of new candidates for non-partisan races will be published in a later issue, as well as more election information as the November general race draws nearer.