Hazel Choate, 79, Albany, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Ray Choate and was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Choate.

She is survived by four daughters, Geri Choate Bowlin, Albany; Teresa Choate, Burkesville, Kentucky; Janet (Dewayne) Guthrie, Albany; Becky (Jerry) Halman, Akron, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Tessa Choate, Albany; a sister, Shirley Hoover, Alpha, Kentucky; two brothers, Boyd (Janette) Clark and Hubert Clark, Albany; also seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Jackie Gibbons officiating. Final resting place in Davis Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.