Richard Eugene Breeding, Jr., 45, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was the son of the late Richard and Edna Breeding, Sr. and a member of Parker Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Breeding; two sisters, Theresa Wilkins and Angela Thompson, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee; two brothers, Francis Tulley, Michigan; C.J. Breeding, Texas; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Kerney officiating. Final resting pace in Beaty Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.