Sue Elmore, 88, Albany, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018. She was the wife of the late George Elmore, a member of Seminary Church of Christ and was also preceded in death by two sons, John David and Terry Lee Elmore.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Diann Elmore, Albany; Ernest and Pat Elmore, Florida; a grandson, Matthew Elmore, Richmond, Kentucky; and special caregiver, Tonnia Cross.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 23, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Donnie Wells and William Allison officiating. Final resting place in Story Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Story Cemetery Fund. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.