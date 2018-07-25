Bobby G. Guffey, 91, New Castle, Indiana and a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was the son of the late Miller and Ada Stewart Guffey and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Ann Craig Guffey, second wife, Georgia May Conley Guffey, also an infant son, Samuel Miller Guffey; two brothers, Jesse and Johnny Guffey, and five sisters, Audrey Guffey, Alene Clark, Alma Clark, Victoria Marlow and Mary Guffey.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Guffey; a son, Mike Guffey, both of New Castle, IN; two step-son, Tom and Jim Conley; a sister, Dorothy Guffey, Albany; also six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10 a.m. at South Mound Cemetery in New Castle. Arrangements were made through Macer-Hall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.macerhall.com.