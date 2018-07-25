Eva Vincent Cross, 91, Apison, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018. She was born to the late J.O. and Emma Vincent of Albany on May 18, 2017. She was the wife of the late James F. Cross and was also preceded in death by four brothers, William “Bill,” Ethridge, Aubrey and Hubert (Kay) Vincent and a sister, Anne Morrison. She was a member of Apison Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister, Dean Mullins, Byrdstown, Tennessee; four sons, Warren, Lowell (Karen), Paul (Helen) and Donald (Wanda) Cross; also nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Valley View Chapel with Rev. Grady Cooper and Rev. Teryl Jams officiating. Final resting place was in Plowman Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mustard Tree Ministry of the First Seminary United Methodist Church in memory of Eva Irene Cross. Online condolences may be made at ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com.