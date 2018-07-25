Library’s summer reading program keeps youth’s skills sharp

by Brooke Wright ~ NEWS Intern

The 2018 summer reading program at the Clinton County Public Library is coming to an end on Friday, July 27 with a big bash and prize giveaway.

The summer reading program started on June 5 and lasts until the end of summer vacation for kids ages one to 18.

The program allows kids to continue reading throughout the summer while providing fun activities as incentives. To celebrate the end of the program, the library is holding a bash for the kids where they will receive prizes for meeting their reading quota as well as just being a part of the program. The bash is said to have bouncy houses, ice cream sundaes and many prizes to giveaway as incentives to encourage kids to read.

Michele Keeton, children’s librarian, said the program is usually based on a theme each day that helps the kids participating learn something new.

“We try to design the program around a theme,” she said. “Each day is structured to have reading time, or storytime, and books are selected to read for the theme of that day.”

The program starts at 11 a.m. each weekday except on Thursday when the library is closed. Keeton said the kids receive a free book each day as well as free lunch because of the free meal program in Clinton County. She said lunch is usually served at 11:45 a.m.

Keeton said the program also has dedicated craft time for the kids where they usually have a craft for the kids to complete or something to draw or color.

“We try to base the program on reading awareness,” she said. “Everyday, the kids have access to a brand new book, and there’s always something educational to be learned.”

On July 23, the library focused on the topic of being kind to others from the book Wonder, which is a recurrent theme in the story. Keeton said the kids are going back to school soon and it is important for them to learn to be kind to others.

The kids who participate in the program are given a certain amount of books they should read based on what age they are. Keeton said this helps determine what prizes the kids receive as well.

“I think the program raises reading awareness,” she said. “It gives kids a love of reading and encourages them to read. Based on the activities we do, the program instills creativity as well.”

Keeton said the theme from last year focused on travelling to different places across the United States or different countries. She said it helped expose the kids to places they might not have ever heard of.

The program also has speakers or events for the kids to enjoy. This year, Kentucky Down Under had a presentation of a variety of animals and an outreach speak from the Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery had a reptile show for the kids.

Keeton said the program allows kids to be exposed to educational events that may not have exposure to anywhere else.

The Clinton County Public Library is open every weekday except Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. if you wish to stop by and find your new favorite book.

Michele Keeton, the Children’s Librarian at the Clinton County Public Library, read Happy by Pharrell Williams during Tuesday’s summer reading program activity. The 2018 schedule ends this Friday with a year-end bash.