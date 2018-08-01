John Edward Schwenk, 81, Sheltontown Road, Albany, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Golden Years Nursing Home in Monticello. He was a retired tractor mechanic and U.S. Army veteran. He was the son of the late Arthur Louis and Marguerite Siefker Schwenk.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Shelton Schmenk; a son, Johnny (Judy) Schmenk, Albany; two daughters, Melinda (Ray) Wiggins; Melissa Cross, Mt. Julit, Indiana; four grandchildren, Dustin (Melissa), Ryan (Bailey) and Drew Wiggins and Caitlin (Ethan) Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kinsey and Cameron Wiggins; a brother, Robert Schwenk; four sisters, Rose (Robert) Redden, Mary (Joel) Knapp, Susan Petty and Margie (Edgar) Martin; special friend, Asa Flowers; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Roger Jones and Ted Burchett officiating. Final resting place in Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.