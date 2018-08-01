Pauline Garrett Workman, 101, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was the wife of the late Dale D. Workman.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with final resting place in Illinois. Memorial contributions are suggested to Marrowbone United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.