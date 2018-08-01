Otis E. Hurt, 70, Albany, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pyles Hurt, a son, Mark Edgar Hurt and two brothers, Wendell and Don Hurt.

He is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Tim) Ayers and Shannon Guffey; a son, C. J. Abston, all of Albany; a sister, Evelyn Catron, Centerville, Indiana; two brothers, Fred Hurt, Albany; James Hurt, Texas; special niece, Teresa Boils, Albany; 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Jimmy, Makayla, John, Jonthan, Bryson and Braydon Ayers; Brittany Abston and Blake and Caleb Guffey, and two great-grandchildren, Abby Ayers and Bentley Creekmore.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils and Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.