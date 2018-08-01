Highway Bible Quizzers attend Q2018





On June 25 – 30, 2018, Highway Nazarene Church Teen Bible Quizzers Eli Rains, Ethan Rains, and Lex Marcum attended Q2018 – the national quizzing finals in Olathe, Kansas at MidAmerica Nazarene University. Over 340 quizzers from churches all over the country were at the event competing in six different divisions.

Eli, Ethan, and Lex represented Highway Nazarene Church in the local novice division. Eli and Ethan also quizzed on the Kentucky District team in the district experienced division.

Highway was coached by Ammie Marcum and finished in 6th place out of 21 teams in the local novice division. Eli was 7th and Ethan was 9th individually, out of 89 quizzers. The teens worshipped together each night and participated in a ministry project to benefit low income families in the Kansas City area.

Thank you to everyone in the community who participated in fund raising efforts for this event! Thank you to Bro. Bobby Grant and Highway Nazarene Church for always supporting this incredible ministry.