Clinton jobless rate up in June

The unemployment rate rose by a full percentage point in Clinton County between the time period of May and June of this year, but is still nearly two full percentage points below where it was a year ago.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, Clinton County’s jobless rate for the month of June 2018, was calculated at 5.9 percent.

The unemployment rate here a month ago, May,2018, was listed at 4.9 percent while the jobless rate a year ago, June 2017, was listed as 7.8 percent.

Clinton County has a civilian labor force of 4,020 adults, with 3,782 of those being listed as employed, leaving 238 in the ranks of unemployed, according to the agency.

Other area counties in the 10 county Lake Cumberland Area Development District and the respective jobless rate for each included: Cumberland (4.5), Wayne (8.1), Russell (6.1) and Pulaski (5.8).

Unemployment rates fell in 115 Kentucky counties between June 2017 and June 2018, and rose in five (Ballard, Crittenden, Metcalfe, Monroe and Owen) counties.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.6 percent. It was followed by Shelby County, 3.7 percent; Oldham and Spencer counties, 3.8 percent each; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, 3.9 percent each; and Fayette, Scott and Washington counties, 4 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.9 percent. It was followed by Elliott County, 9.8 percent; Carter County, 9.6 percent; Harlan County, 8.9 percent; Leslie County, 8.8 percent, Breathitt County, 8.7 percent; Clay County, 8.5 percent; Wolfe County, 8.4 percent; and Knott and Lawrence counties, 8.3 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5 percent for June 2018, and 4.2 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.