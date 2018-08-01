New regulations require students to show proof of Hep A vaccines

As a new school year quickly approaches, parents of students in Kentucky are being reminded that new health requirements are now in place.

The Kentucky regulations in school entry levels at all three schools, elementary, middle and high school, began on July 1.

The new mandates require all students to show proof of two Hepatitis A vaccines and 16-year-olds (and older) must get a second Meningococcal vaccine.

According to the regulations to meet the requirement, a current certificate of immunization must be provided to the school showing the dates the child received the vaccine.

The addition of the Hepatitis requirement is due to a large outbreak of the disease in the past few months and is very contagious and easily spread.

Dr. John Ballard of the State Public Health Board noted that most children with Hepatitis A have no characteristic symptoms and can easily spread the disease to others.

Children with active Hepatitis can have fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, joint pain, stomach pains, diarrhea or jaundice. Acute liver failure and/or death can occur in the most severe cases, he added.

Anyone can obtain the Hepatitis vaccine from their doctor, clinic or health care provider and the cost is covered by most health insurance plans as a no-cost preventative service.

The Clinton County Health Department has both vaccines available. For more information or to make an appointment to get vaccinated, you may call the local health department at 387-5711.