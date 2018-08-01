Here they come!

The next several days will see one of the heaviest – and most dangerous – traffic counts in Albany and Clinton County with the arrival of the World’s Longest Yard Sale, the 127 Sale that officially runs this Thursday through Sunday.

Residents are reminded that in addition to tons of yard sale treasures and bargains, the area will also be filled with slow driving, rubber-necking motorists who will be executing sudden stops, cross traffic turns and roadside parking.

Have fun, but be careful. Send your best 127 Yard Sale find “selfie” photos to: gpcompany@kih.net