Two arrests made in stabbing incident





According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Jones got into an argument with Christopher Coffey in what escalated into Jones cutting Coffey on both arms.

Coffey was treated at the Medical Center Albany and later released.

Jones was charged with first degree assault domestic violence while Coffey was arrested and charged with assault in the fourth degree domestic violence.

Jones’ bond was set at $10,000 cash while Coffey was released on $500 surety.

Coffey arrived at the emergency room while Jones had left the scene. Jones was later apprehended at a family member’s residence.

The investigation is ongoing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.