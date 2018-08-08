Several jailed on drug charges after separate raids

A half dozen local residents are facing drug charges by local and state police following the execution of two separate search warrants at two different locations, hours apart, in Clinton County last Friday night.

Both search warrants were obtained by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, according to the arrest citations.

The first search was conducted shortly after 7 p.m. August 3 by both the sheriff’s department and KSP at a residence on Cedar Hill Road, about six miles southwest of Albany.

According to uniform citations issued by Trooper J. Carter, State Police received a call for assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff (Jim Guffey) regarding a search warrant.

The report noted the sheriff had obtained information regarding trafficking in controlled substances from the Cedar Hill Road Address.

“Upon making contact with Bobby R. Kennedy and his wife, Amanda Newberry, they were found to be inside a camper trailer beside a house trailer,” the report says. “Inside the camper trailer was found several baggies containing various amounts of suspected methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, syringes, smoking pipe, liquid fire, lithium batteries, grinders, and various tables. One of the tablets was identified by poison control as Xanax..”

The citation continued, “The son of the other subject arrested (Newberry) was present at the home and had access to the items found,” the report stated.

Kennedy and Newberry were arrested and charged with: trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (under two grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified); unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and controlled substance endangerment to a child.

Approximately three hours later, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department executed another search warrant at a residence on the Martha Stockton Road, also located southwest of Albany.

Uniform citations issued in that case noted that, “while conducting a search warrant…meth was found. Also numerous baggies with meth residue, glass pipes with residue. All found on the bed and throughout the bedroom. Field tests conducted showed positive for methamphetamine.”

Four persons were arrested and charged during that search, including:

* Shayne Capps, of 214 E. Cumberland Street, Albany, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree second offense; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Guffey also noted Capps was also served with a warrant for parole violation.

* Timothy R. Stapp, of Martha Stockton Road, Albany, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (under two grams of methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Ladonna Kempton was charged possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff Guffey.

* Heather Bell, of 83 Mack Ridge Road, Albany, was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (less than two grams of meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, after being booked into the Clinton County Jail, about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, August 4, she was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree (meth) and promoting contraband after a bag, which was field tested positive for the drug, was found on the suspect’s person.

Sheriff Guffey noted the defendants were arrested and lodged initially on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.

Bobby Kennedy

Heather Bell



Shane Capps



LaDonna Kempton



Amanda Newberry



Tim Stapp