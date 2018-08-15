Pfc. Joe Stanton Elmore, 20, passed away December 2, 1950, a casualty of the Korean Conflict. He was the son of the late Ambrose Bramblett and Bertha Lee York Elmore and was preceded in death by four siblings, David, Edgar and Lester Elmore and Lola Mae Smith.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Buford) Bowlin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Albany United Nazarene Church in Albany with Bro. Bill Wade officiating. Final resting place in Story Cemetery.