Fire destroys garage, property Sunday

A structure fire occurred at approximately 2:41 p.m. Sunday afternoon, August 12 in Clinton County on the Clear Fork Church Road.

The fire involved a garage that was located about 25-30 feet from a mobile home residence. The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firemen arrived at the scene.

Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper stated that the suspected cause was that the owner, who was not identified in the report, was using a torch cutting metal when a spark ignited.

The structure was totally destroyed but no injuries were reported.

Other than the building, a motorcycle, tools and a vehicle belonging to another individual was destroyed, according to reports.