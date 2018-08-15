School board sets tax rate, public hearing to be set on issue

The Clinton County Board of Education voted during its regular monthly business meeting Monday evening, August 13, to propose setting tax rates–agreeing to accept the state allowed four percent over compensating rate–and set a mandatory hearing on the new rate proposals. Board members, with all present, approved the new rates on a split 3-2 vote.

The tax issue had been discussed at last Thursday’s work session, in which Finance Director Mike Reeves, in backing the over compensating rates saying the extra tax revenue was needed, gave a handout explaining the estimated revenues from both the regular compensating rate compared to the revenues expected by taking the four percent increase, which most school districts do.

The sheet also revealed the total tax increase to the average taxpayer with the proposed four percent over compensating rate and those figures can be found in the work session article beginning on page 1 in this week’s Clinton County News.

At Monday night’s meeting, board member Jeff Sams made the motion to “propose a tax levy at the following rates for the 2018-19 school year: 45.4 cents per $100 on real estate, 45.4 cents per $100 on personal property, 53 cents per $100 on motor vehicle, three percent for utility and propose to tax watercraft as defined by KRS 136.1801 and propose a public hearing be set for Thursday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. for the public hearing for public comments related to the proposed tax rates.”

The rates on motor vehicle, watercraft and utilities would remain unchanged under the proposal.

The motion passed by a 3-2 vote with Sams, Paula Key (who seconded the motion) and Goldie Stonecipher voting yes and board members Gary Norris and Kevin Marcum voting no.

During the discussion on the taxes, Reeves again noted that 75 percent of local residents were in the $50,000 or under income category and the average increase (per month) for those taxpayers would be about 71 cents.

Reeves also noted that the sheriff’s department tax collection rate last year was over 99 percent, one of the highest collection rates in the state of Kentucky.

The board also dealt with other items of business, including recognizing two recent retirees, CCHS Guidance Counselor Cindy Choate (who was not present) and Doug Sell, long-time music teacher/band director at both CCHS and the middle school. (Sell was present for the meeting and noted he had a little over 30 total years in teaching.)

The board also approved leave of absences for Lisa Bray through April 1, 2019 and Adam Upchurch through June 30, 2019 as well as approving between meeting disbursements, voting to pay claims and bills and approving a host of student related field and/or overnight trips for the current 2018-19 school term.

Following a brief monthly financial report from Finance Director Reeves, board chairperson Paula Key gave the monthly personnel report, as follows:

* Certified resignations: Lucas Dalton, Curriculum Specialist at CCHS; Sheldon Harlan, 7th and 8th grade boys’ basketball coach.

* Certified hired: Kenneth Dearborn, assistant principal at CCHS; Lucas Dalton and Luke Moons, Guidance Counselors at CCHS; Mickey McFall, teacher at CCHS and Teresa Scott, interim principal at the Early Childhood Center. Both of the latter are to be paid per daily wage threshold with exception to the salary schedule.

* Classified resignation: Ashton Hay, assistant football coach at Clinton County Middle School.

* Classified hired: Jessica Tallent, Speech/Language Pathologist, district-wide; Amy Cecil, Secretary I at CCHS; Chris Marlow, head softball coach at the middle school and Laurie Cross, assistant softball coach at CCMS.

* Leave of absences: Janet Lovell through September 24; Maricris Grider through September 7; Sara Pence through September 24 and Sheldon Harlan through October 1.

In other action, the board:

* approved the Indirect Cost Report for the 2018-19 year and Non-Restricted Cost Rate at 10.10 and restricted rate at 0.91;

* approved Supervision of Student Plans for all schools for the current school year;

* approved an agreement with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District to establish a contract for a Skill U (Adult Education) staff to deliver services under the Cumberlands Skill U Consortium and establish a contract for a Career Coach to deliver services under the Kentucky Health initiative for the 2018-19 school year;

* approved entering into an agreement with Passages of Kentucky, LLC (Behavioral Health Group) to provide services to students;

* approved the Adanta contract;

* approved an agreement with Somerset Community College for the purpose of Dual Credit Courses for the current school year;

* under Superintendent’s monthly report, Charlotte Nasief, among other items, commended school staff for preparing each of the schools for the start of this school year, noting the appearance and cleanliness of each facility.

The only public comment again was made by Walton “Chip” Haddix, who again advocated for the “nickel tax” issue to be passed, saying he was afraid that if it were not passed this year, matching construction funds–such as for a new high school–would not be available from the state next year.

After approving the board agenda as presented, the just under half-hour meeting was adjourned.