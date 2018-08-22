Ruth Ernestine (Ferguson) Reneau, 99, Albany, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Wells) Ferguson, wife of the late Raymond B. Reneau and was also preceded in death by two sons, U.S. and Richard Reneau; a grandson, Adam Scott; two brothers, Rollin and Tip Ferguson; two sisters, Bertha Jones and Thelma Terrell and two sons-in-law, Tom Scott and John Charnock.

She is survived by a son, Raymond B. (Nancy) Reneau, Jr., Blacksburg, Virginia; three daughters, Barbara Scott and Sue Charnock, both of Albany; Rosalie Ruth (Larry) Ramsey, Sanders, Kentucky; two daughters-in-law, Judy Reneau, Albany and Judy Feeback, Cynthiana, Kentucky; also 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Lands Chapel United Methodist Church with Charles Reneau officiating. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.