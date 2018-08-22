Linda Jean (Blevens) Moore, 47, Shepherdsville, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Amanda Lee (Coop) Shelton.

She is survived by her husband, William James Moore, Jr., Shepherdsville, Kentucky; her father, Tommy R. Blevens; a son, William James Moore, III, Albany; two daughters, Amanda Marie Beaty and Sarah Leann Faith Moore, both of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; a sister, Diana Shelton, Monticello, Kentucky; four brothers, Ronnie Shelton, South Carolina; Tommy Michael and Donnie Ray Blevens, both of Albany; Bobby Dewayne Blevens, Ashland, Kentucky; also four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for final expenses and may be left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.