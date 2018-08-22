Lonus Junior Barnett, 84, Sparta, Tennessee and a native of Albany, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Lonus H. and Velma Bell Thomas Barnett and was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Barnett, Sparta, Tennessee; a daughter, Kathy (James) Long, Elmwood, Tennessee; a son, Michael Wayne (Debbie) Barnett, Weston, Ohio; a sister, Eva Crow, Muncie, Indiana; a brother, Jay (Louise) Barnett, Oklahoma; also five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Local survivors include Jessie and Shirley Barnett and Karen DuBois of Burkesville and Mark Barnett of Albany.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 20, 2018 at Plainview Freewill Baptist Church with Military Honors. Gary Humphrey officiated. Final resting place was in Plainview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.