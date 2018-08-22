Jimmy M. Logan, 64, Albany, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Junior and Elizabeth Logan and husband of the late Vickie Sherrell Logan.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Logan; Ashley (Adam) Duvall, Albany; a sister, Neysa Logan, Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother, Tony (Penny) Logan, Albany; also four grandchildren, Clay Cooksey, Kaylah Boston and Adalyn and Amiya Duvall.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.