Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church wants to welcome its new pastor, Bro. Johnny Davis and his wife, Sister Shirley Davis with a dinner Sunday, August 26 after morning services.

Bro. and Sister Davis are Clinton County residents. Bro. Davis has pastored churches in surrounding counties for the past 27 years. They have two daughters, Amy (Michael) Frost and Elizabeth Davis, three grandchildren, Devin, Taylor and Kloe Frost.