Fall Big Blue Preview

Meet the Bulldogs Saturday night

That crisp feeling in the air we felt a couple of times this week didn’t necessarily mean that summer is over, but it certainly stood as notice that fall won’t be far off – and for local sports fans, the fall lineup is already here.

Football, volleyball, golf, soccer and cross country are all in the fall lineup of sports activities for athletes at Clinton County High School and those sports as well as the athletes and coaches are all previewed in the Fall Sports Big Blue Preview that readers will find included in this week’s Clinton County News.

In other fall sports developments, gridiron fans should take notice also that the annual meet and greet opportunity, Meet the Bulldogs, will be the event to be sure to attend this Saturday night at Bulldog Field behind Clinton County High School.

Tailgaiting will get underway at 6:00 p.m. and in addition to the customary player, coaches and cheerleading introductions, fans will get to enjoy meeting the band members as well as taking in some of the great food that will be offered from the concession stands.

A chance to stock up on the newest Dawg Football wear will give you a jump-start on the correct wardrobe selection to have on this season for your outings to Bulldog Field as well.

Face painting and other games will be available for the younger fans to enjoy during the night, and of course the night will end with a traditional football spirit boosting bon-fire, lit by the seniors from this 2018 squad.

The Dawgs have the season off and running on a positive note already after the 52-6 win posted over the Eagles of Fort Knox this past Saturday night and fans should certainly take advantage of the chance to not only give them a pat on the back, but give them a boost of fan support before their first home game against McCreary Central on Friday, August 31.

Meet The Bulldogs – this Saturday night, 6:00 p.m., the place for all Big Blue fans to be!