Ruby Nell Scott, 72, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital.

She is survived by two daughters, Belinda (Mike) Lundy and Beverly (Dewayne) Davidson, Burkesville, Kentucky; a step-son, David (Debbie) Spears; three step-daughters, Bonnie (George) Aikins, Sue (Bill) Howard and Kathy (Jody) Addair, Indiana; and two sisters, Annie Blakely and Wanda Scott, both of Burkesville.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 27, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Ste. 150, Yardville, New Jersey 08620. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.