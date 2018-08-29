Charles E. Ferrell, 85, Albany, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Thompson Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Jesse and Virgie Ferrell, a veteran of the Korean Conflict and member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorlene Pierce and three brothers, Herbert, Donald and Luther Ferrell.

He is survived by his wife Norma Ferrell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Ryan McBryde, Winter Park, Florida; Susan and Larry Patrick, Greentown, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, J.D. and Sandy Ferrell, Shelbyville, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Guinn Pierce, Albany; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Kathryn and Patrick McBryde and Aaron and Ethan Patrick.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.