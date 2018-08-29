Dalton Trent Maloy, 22, Russell Springs, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Russell Springs.

He is survived by his parents, David Maloy and Debbie and Michael Lawson of San Marcus, Texas; his wife, Amber Craig Maloy; his grandparents, Glenna and Ron Disney, Somerset, Kentucky; Donald and Teresa Littrell, Eubank, Kentucky; a sister, Brittney Miller, Owensboro, Kentucky; two brothers, Joshua Miller, Jamestown, Kentucky; David Maloy II, Russell Springs, Kentucky; two step-brothers, Mikey Lawson, Omaha, Nebraska; Zack Lawson, Florida; a step-sister, Ariana Lawson, Austin, Texas; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Craig; his father-in-law, Randall Craig, both of Albany; also four nieces.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 27, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.cambpell-new.com.