Kentucky Fish and Wildlife confirms 2018 deer season information

Archery season opens Sept. 1

When Kentucky’s 2018 deer season opens September 1, a number of new regulations will be in place.

Deer hunters should note the following changes for the upcoming season:

· The modern gun deer season has been lengthened in Zones 3 and 4 and will now be 16 days across all zones, opening November 10 and continuing through November 25, 2018.

· The statewide and youth deer permits now allow for the harvest of up to four deer. While the harvest allotment for statewide and youth deer permits has increased, the one-buck rule remains in place statewide.

· The following counties have changed from Zone 2 to Zone 1: Union, Henderson, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Mercer, Mason and Hart.

· The following counties have changed from Zone 3 to Zone 2: Warren, Allen, Monroe, Barren, Metcalfe, Adair, Edmonson, Butler, Breckinridge, Meade, Hancock, Daviess, Taylor, Casey, Lincoln, Boyle, Madison, Clark, Montgomery and Bath.

· The following counties have changed from Zone 4 to Zone 3: Garrard, Pulaski, Wayne and Laurel.

Each county across the state is assigned to one of four deer zones. Bag limits are zone specific. Hunters can harvest up to the zone bag limit in each zone but would need an additional deer permit to take more than four deer statewide.

· In Zone 1, hunters can take one antlered deer and an unlimited number of antlerless deer using the statewide deer permit and additional deer permits.

· In Zone 2, hunters can harvest up to four deer.

· In Zone 3, hunters can take up to four deer but a firearm cannot be used to harvest more than one antlerless deer.

· In Zone 4, hunters can take up to two deer. Only one can be antlerless, and the statewide one-buck rule remains in place. Antlerless deer can be harvested in Zone 4 during archery season, crossbow season, youth gun seasons and the last three days of December muzzleloader season.

Kentucky’s archery deer season opens Sept. 1, 2018 and continues through Jan. 21, 2019. Crossbow season is Oct. 1-21 and November 10-Dec. 31, 2018. Muzzleloader season is October 20-21 and December 8-16, 2018.

The youth-only gun season spans the weekend of October 13-14, 2018 and the free youth weekend is December 29-30, 2018.

Regulations for the fall and winter hunting seasons are printed in the Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide. An updated version of this year’s guide with complete deer hunting regulations, including finalized season dates, county zone assignments and bag limit information, is available online at fw.ky.gov. A print version will arrive in the coming weeks to locations that sell licenses and permits.

The guide includes all fall hunting and trapping season dates, summarizes hunting and trapping laws, and provides information about public lands hunting by region, youth hunting opportunities, hunter education requirements and quota hunts.