An Addict's Corner …

You know I’m imperfect. Probably more than most. As I was driving today, I had a long time to think about things. I really do try being a better person than I used to be. In fact, I know that I am….. But I want more. I don’t only want to be a far better person than I used to be. I want to be better tomorrow than I am at this moment.

So, as of today, I will try harder. You see, I am a true Christian and a recovering addict. I know I am a child of God, so it is my duty to represent that difference in my life. It is also my responsibility to represent the disease of addiction in my life. I may continue to make jokes about drugs. For me it’s helpful to laugh a little at the idiocracies of drug addiction.

So please, if you get offended, I am sorry. It is not my intention. If you are an addict and you’ve been where I’ve been in addiction then you’d understand the humor of what I see in these jokes, but, nevertheless, I do want to be a better person than I have been, so please bare with me. I’m still learning all these Christian living and better person attitudes.

To those of you who think you can simply speak and pray drug addiction away. I’m sorry, but in many cases you cannot. Many of you I have talked with over the last couple of years have told me that I can speak it in the name of Christ and it will be no more. That I can proclaim in the name of God that I’m no longer an addict and it will be so.

Now, that may be so for some. I sure don’t have the kind of authority to judge,\ like that. So, I can’t say for sure. But some of you who believe this are still taking blood pressure medicine, diabetes medicine or are dealing with illnesses in some way or the other.

My point is, you speak this, but you yourself are still having issues after years of prayer. And the truth is, if you take your eye off of doing your part you will have more issues with whatever ails you. The same goes for me and my drug addiction.

The minute I take my eye off of treating it, is the minute I fall. I’ve done it too many times.

Now, I believe in prayer, don’t get me wrong… And I believe God cures some. But for me, my path has been laid… And I am to be the best person, the best Christian that I can be, while also being a recovering drug addict.

If my presence shames you in your life because I identify with exactly who and what I am, then please remove me from your life. Because while I regret the choices I made in life that got me here, I will no longer apologize to anyone for who I am today. Whether I fall today or tomorrow or never again, in recovery.

An addict, a child of God, a Christian,

Phillip Lee