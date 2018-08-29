Three indicted by Clinton Grand Jury in August

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened in regular session on August 2, handing down true bills in open circuit court against only three individuals.

The following indictments were returned this month:

* Ryan Tweedy–The alleged offenses of escape second degree; fleeing or evading police first degree (on foot); resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor); disorderly conduct first degree (Class A misdemeanor); public intoxication (Class B misdemeanor).

* Robert Judd—The alleged offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition more than $500.00.

* Ida Mae Myers–The alleged offense of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (two counts).

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)