Fans come out to ‘Meet the Bulldogs’, first home game is Friday night





Even with a couple of cancellations and some rescheduling, Meet the Bulldogs went off Saturday without a hitch.

The event began with Thomas Oesterreicher singing the National Anthem followed by the recognition of the players and a small scrimmage by the seventh and eighth grade team.

As a plus for the high school program in future years, numbers were high for both grades as those players will eventually make it to the varsity level.

Following the seventh and eighth grade scrimmage, the Clinton County High School Band were showcased with and on-field a performance in addition to the introductios of the middle school cheerleaders and the high school cheerleaders.

The main event was the introduction of the high school team members and coaching staff, who are already 1-0 this season with a win two weeks ago over Fort Knox, 52-6.

Clinton County was off last week and will be at home this Friday night to host the Raiders McCreary Central at 7:00 p.m. in the first home game of the season.