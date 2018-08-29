Volley Dawgs earn second straight All ‘A’ regional title

The Clinton County Volley Dawgs are taking a trip back to the All “A” State Tournament after defeating Russellville in the opening round, 25-4 and 25-11, Metcalfe County in the semi-finals, 25-12 and 25-13, and Monroe County in the championship game this past weekend at Monroe County, 25-13 and 25-8.

The Volley Dawgs are 6-1 on the year. Clinton County will travel to McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University to play in the All "A" State Tournament on September 14 and 15.