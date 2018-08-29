Johnson indicted for murder in Russell

A Clinton County man has been indicted for murder and several other charges by a Russell County Grand Jury in relation to an incident that occurred in that county in early June.

On August 15, a grand jury indicted local resident David Johnson, 38, on the following alleged charges: murder, a capital offense; criminal attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony; wanton endangerment first degree, Class D felony; custodial interference (two counts) a Class D felony; and persistent felony offender second degree.

Johnson is charged in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Coty Lawhorn of Russell Springs in an incident that occurred on June 8 and eventually led to a police chase that began in Russell County and ended in Clinton County.

According to information gathered from law enforcement at the time of the incident, Johnson, of Albany, was arrested on Wray Ridge Road just off Ky. Hwy. 90.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 10:14 a.m. that morning, units from Post 15 responded to a residence on Hwy. 92 in Russell County in reference to a shooting that occurred following a custody dispute.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Johnson, was identified as a suspect, had left the scene with three juveniles and his vehicle was spotted less than a half-hour later by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Johnson was apprehended a short time later.

None of the three juveniles were harmed during the incident.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey, Johnson went into his father’s home in Clinton County and came out with a gun, but his dad was able to take the gun from him without incident.

Other than the murder charge, the other charges relate to Johnson’s ex-wife, 29-year-old Jessica Lawhorn of Russell Springs, who was also shot during the incident and sent to UK Medical Center for treatment.

Johnson appeared the following week in Russell District Court where he entered a not guilty plea on the charges and a public defender was appointed.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a charge only and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court or enters a guilty plea.)