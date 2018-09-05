Olene Sell Wallace, 93, Chattanooga, Tennessee and a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, Auugst 30, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Eddy Marshall and Eunice Wright Sell and wife of the late Bro. James Wallace. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by special daughter, Angie Guffey, Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother, Howard Sells, Burkesville, Kentucky; also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Jeremy Gore officiating. Final resting place in Rose of Sharon Cemetery.