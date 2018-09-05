Bill Talbott, 80, Hwy. 127 S, Albany, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his residence. He was the son of the late Willie and Marie Talbott and was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ione Talbott.

He is survived by a son, Perry Talbott, Albany; a daughter, Victoria Talbott, Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Wanda Wirt, Cookeville, Tennessee; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen Talbott, Albany; also five grandchildren, Courtney and Brittany Talbott, Sadie, Penelope and William Mangelsdorf.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown and Bro. Adam Britt officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.