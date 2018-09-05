Billy Burchett Guffey, 84, Burkesville, Kentucky and a native of Albany, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville. He was the son of the late Rev. Riley Wesley and Lena Mabel (Burchett) Guffey, a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and a member of Gideon’s International. He served the U.S. Army as an MP stationed in Germany. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Charles Guffey.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Murphy Guffey; a daugher, Kathy Graves; a son, Billy Newell (Kelly) Guffey, all of Burkesville; three sisters, Lois Newton, Shelbyville, Kentucky; Janet Guffey, Tuscon, Arizona; Helen Willen, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; two brothers, Keith Guffey, Central City, Kentucky; Joe Guffey, Louisville, Kentucky; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Rev. Troy Elmore and Re. Neil Janes officiating. Memorials are suggested to Gideon’s International or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.