Another summer in the books





Although there should be several weeks of summer-like weather still ahead before cooler fall and winter conditions begin, the traditional end of the summer tourism season came with last week’s Labor Day holiday.

Although sketchy weather kept traffic down somewhat on Saturday, sunny skies and hot temperatures brought boaters out on both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake Sunday and Monday.

Lake traffic Sunday was extremely heavy on Dale Hollow Lake. Above, boaters gathered on Tennessee Island across from Trooper Island Camp, in both Clinton and Pickett County near the Kentucky – Tennessee boundary. Below, near Shear-pin pass, also near the state boundary, boaters gathered to enjoy the water and friends and some cliff jumping.