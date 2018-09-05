Cancer research is the big winner Friday





Below, Nancy Tallent, Amy Gibson and Renee Polston were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game against McCreary Central. Friday night was Night at Bulldog Field and money was raised for the Relay for Life.

Above, cheerleaders, dressed in pink uniforms, collected donations from fans in the stands attending Friday night’s game. More than $500 was donated during this effort to help contribute to the American Cancer Society.

The Clinton County Bulldogs hosted McCreary Central on Friday night for its first home game of the regular season.

What usually happens in October, due to the lack of home games in October this year, Clinton County scheduled Cancer Night for last Friday night and not only did the Dawgs win their game, the fight for cancer took a large step towards victory as well.

At halftime, the ceremony to recognize those who have battled cancer got underway.

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

The ACS has millions of supporters across the United States and with Clinton County always contributing to the fight, money is being spent on people within the county to help fight the fight against cancer.

In Kentucky, the ACS helped 4,600 cancer patients with transportation to and from cancer treatments, helped 530 people manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment and provided more than 16,700 nights of free or reduced cost lodging for patients.

In 2017, 11 people from Clinton County stayed at the Hope Lodge in Lexington, Kentucky for a total of 118 nights of free lodging.

Since 2007, 118 patients from Clinton County have stayed a total of 1,167 nights for a cost savings of more than $163,000.

Those who were recognized Friday night were Renee Polston, six year survivor, Amy Gibson, seven year survivor and Nancy Tallent, a six year survivor.

“The booster club kind of heads that up with connection with the school,” Head Coach Jamie Miller said. “I think it’s good to recognize them because they are putting up a fight. We just want to show our respect as a football program and as a community to rally around them and to show them not to give up and give in to it.”

Miller said all of his team wore something purple on Friday night to show their support for those people with cancer.

“We chose to wear purple to represent cancer in general,” Miller said. “We have some guys on the team who have witnessed cancer first hand and they put cancer symbols on their helmets. We wanted to make sure we showed our appreciation to those people.”

Miller sees the special night dedicated for the cancer patients as something that could become a bigger event.

“At some point I would like to order purple jerseys to wear for that night only,” Miller said. “If we only wore them for that night they would last a long time.”

At the conclusion of Friday night’s halftime ceremony, the Clinton County Cheerleaders went through the crowd and took up donations for the ACS Relay for Life. In total, $504.88 was raised to help those fighting cancer.