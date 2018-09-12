Maxine Griffin, 81, Albany, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany as the result of an automobile accident. She was the wife of the late James Arthur Griffin and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Heb and Ethel Brown; a sister, Cordelia Hartman; and five brothers, J.B., Eugene, Marion Hugh, Sam and James Richard Brown.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Mark Lowhorn; two sons, Eddie and Jeff Griffin, all of Albany; two sisters, Loni Mae Pryor, New Castle, Indiana; Alice (James) Dowell, Albany; three brothers, Marshal Brown, Hiseville, Kentucky; Prentis “Cotton” (Janet) Brown and Bill (Dorothy) Brown; also eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. Final resting place in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.