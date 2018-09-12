Library Notes

by Gayla Duvall

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library? www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter; Texas Ranger by James Patterson; Tailspin by Sandra Brown; Origin by Dan Brown; Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult; Feared by Lisa Scottoline; The President is Missing by James Patterson; Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn; The Money Shot by Stuart Woods; The Outsider by Stephen King; Indianapolis by Lynn Vincent; I’ll be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara; Educated by Tara Westover.

We will be hosting a cooking class with Ms. Stacy Smith on Tuesday, September 18 at 11 a.m. and again at 5 p.m.

You never know what you’ll find at the public library.