Fiscal court accepts FLEX funds for rural roads

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a brief call meeting last Wednesday morning, September 5 with only one item of business on the agenda.

The court voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Municipal Road Aid program to accept $115,273 in Rural Secondary Road funds.

The funds will be used to make necessary repairs to various county roads that are in the most need of repairs and/or repaving.

The next regular meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court is scheduled for next Thursday, September 20 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.