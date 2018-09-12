Man walks away from one vehicle accident Tuesday

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, along with Kentucky State Police, Clinton County EMS and South Kentucky RECC were called to the scene of an accident on Tuesday, September 4, on KY HWY 738. Ronnie D. Vincent, 21, of Burkesville, was traveling on Wolf River Dock Road when he met a vehicle towing a boat on his side of the roadway. According to the Sheriff’s accident report, Vincent swerved to avoid a head on collision and he lost control of his vehicle, struck a utility pole cutting it in half. The vehicle then struck a tree. The vehicle Vincent was driving sustained total damage. Vincent was transported to The Medical Center Albany and treated for injuries.